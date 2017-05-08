Fairbanks Woman Passed Out Behind Wheel Charged with DUI/Endangering Welfare of Child

- Home
Troopers report a DUI/ Endangering the Welfare of a Child arrest in an incident on Old Chena Ridge Road on Friday night.
At 9:05 pm on Friday night, troopers reported that they received a call about a woman “passed out” behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the Old Chena Ridge Road, and responded to the scene.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Fairbanks woman, Jolene Lake, passed out behind the wheel, with keys in the ignition and the engine running. Troopers also discovered a sleeping infant in the back seat.
Following the on-scene investigation, troopers placed Lak under arrest for Driving Under the Influence and Endangering the Welfare of a Child I. OCS responded and took custody of the child.
Lake was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded without bail.