Fairbanks Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges after Old Airport Road Incident

A Fairbanks man was arrested on Attempted Murder charges after a man was reported severely injured on Old Airport Road in Fairbanks on Friday evening.
Troopers received a 911 call at 7:19 pm on Friday evening reporting a man laying in the road on Old Airport Road with life-threatening injuries to his neck.
Troopers arrived at the scene and opened an initial investigation into the incident. As a result, Fairbanks man Christopher Turco, age 38, was identified as the assailant and placed under arrest on charges of Assault I and Attempted Murder I.
There are little other details in the case and the investigation is continuing.