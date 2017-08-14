False 911 Call Fails, Kasilof Man Arrested after Car Chase

Alaska Native News Aug 14, 2017.

A 23-year-old Kasilof man was taken into custody after a car chase, and charged with Felony Eluding, Assault III x2, Reckless Driving, and Terroristic Threatening II on the Kenai Peninsula on Saturday, troopers report.

At 1:37 pm on Saturday afternoon, troopers attempted a traffic stop on Clayton R. Nelson, who had an outstanding felony warrant in connection with an assault case being investigated by the Soldotna Police Department.

Troopers report that Nelson, in an attempt to draw off his pursuers, made a false 911 call. That effort was unsuccessful, and the pursuit ended with Nelson’s arrest.

Nelson was taken into custody on the felony warrant, Felony Eluding, Assault III x2, Reckless Driving, Driving with License Revoked, Violating his Conditions of Release, and Terroristic Threatening II.

Nelson was transported to Kenai, where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.





