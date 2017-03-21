Fast Response Cutter John McCormick arrives in Ketchikan, Alaska

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick (WPC-1121) and its crew arrived to their homeport at Coast Guard Base Ketchikan, Friday afternoon after completing a 6,200-mile trip from Key West, Florida.
The John McCormick is the first fast response cutter on the West Coast and will provide increased capabilities compared to the smaller 110-foot patrol boats it is replacing.
“We are pleased to welcome the crew of the new Fast Response Cutter John McCormick to the Ketchikan community,” said Capt. Shannan Greene, commander of Coast Guard Sector Juneau. “The new cutter and its crew will provide greater service and enhanced capabilities for the southeast Alaska area and its maritime communities.”
The 154-foot sentinel-class cutter was named after Boatswain John McCormick who received a Gold Lifesaving Medal for his actions on March 26, 1938. McCormick rescued Surfman Robert Bracken who fell overboard from the motor lifeboat Triumph at the mouth of the Columbia River.
The FRC is scheduled to be commissioned April 12, 2017.
Source: USCG