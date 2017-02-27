Fatal Butte Structure Fire Claims One

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2017.

A structure fire on South Knik Road in Butte took the life of a female occupant, the trooper dispatch divulged on Monday.

The Mat-Su Fire Department and AST were called out to a residential fire on South Knik Road at 12:54 pm on Sunday, and arrived to find the building fully engulfed, with the woman still inside the structure.

Firefighters were able to extinguish enough of the fire to get in and retrieve the remains of the victim, troopers said. Her remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and positive ID.

Case responsibility has been taken over by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and they will conduct the investigation into the cause and origin.

Troopers say that their investigation revealed that a man at the residence awoke to the fire and attempted to get the woman out of the building, but was unable to remove her. The man, who troopers have not identified, said that he ran down the road and flagged down a vehicle, which in turn, called in the fire.

The man said that at that time, he ran back to the burning structure to make another attempt at retrieving the victim, but was still unable to. The man suffered injuries as a result of his attempts, and was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center by EMS for treatment of his injuries.





