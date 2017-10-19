Father and Son Extricated from North Tongass Highway Crash

Alaska Native News Oct 19, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers are investigating a crash on the North Tongass Highway and are asking that anyone with knowledge of the crash to contact them at 907-225-5118.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash near mile 14 of the highway at 9:57 am on Wednesday morning. Upon their arrival, along with North Tongass Fire and EMS, the Ketchikan Fire Department, USFS Law Enforcement and Alaska Wildlife Troopers, they found an SUV against the trees and partially submerged in water.

The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Charles Teal, of Ketchikan, was discovered unresponsive and trapped in the SUV. His son was also in the vehicle. Personnel assisted in removing Teal and his son from the vehicle and transported to the Ketchikan General Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The investigation showed that the vehicle left the roadway at that location and went down an embankment before crashing into trees. The investigation is on-going.





