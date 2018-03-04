FBI Arrest Anchorage Man on Charges of Threatening Interstate Communications

Alaska Native News Mar 4, 2018.

U.S. Attorney announced on Friday that a man who made threatening statements had been arrested earlier Friday morning.

According to the report, 27-year-old Tyler Bateman had been charged with two counts of threatening interstate communications against an Anchorage business, then later making threatening statements directed at an Anchorage police officer and “several other people,” on February 26th.

In his threat toward to business, he threatened to bomb and shoot that business and employees. “Later that same day, it is further alleged that Bateman threatened, via social media, to shoot and poison an Anchorage Police Officer and “several other people,”” APD said on Friday.

The Anchorage Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation that resulted in the charges against Bateman. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonas M. Walker.





