Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

FBI Deputy Director Stepping Down

Jan 29, 2018.
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Image-Public Domain

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Image-Public Domain

Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s No. 2 official whom President Donald Trump publicly criticized for alleged political bias, has left the bureau several weeks ahead of his retirement in March, an FBI official said on Monday.

McCabe, a 22-year FBI veteran and its deputy director for the past two years, was planning to retire in March when he became eligible for full retirement benefits. But the official said McCabe decided to take early leave, starting Monday, and won’t be returning to the bureau.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity did not provide further details.

McCabe had become something of a lightning rod for Trump and Republican criticism of the Russia investigation, in part because his wife, Jill McCabe, received several hundred thousand dollars in donations for her failed bid for a state Senate seat from a political action committee controlled by a friend of former Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.

McCabe briefly served as acting head of the FBI last year after Trump abruptly fired its then director, James Comey, reportedly over his handling of the Russia investigation.

Christopher Wray, a former assistant attorney general, was sworn in as the new FBI director in August.


Last week, Axios, a news website, reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had pressured Wray to fire McCabe but Wray threatened to resign if McCabe was dismissed.

Trump later denied Wray had threatened to resign, saying “He’s going to do a good job.”

Source: VOA

Related Articles:

On Tuesday, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.White House Remains on Defensive After Firing FBI Director Former FBI Director James Comey testifying to lawmakers on the Hill. Image-VOAFired FBI Chief Testifies About His Conversations With Trump President Trump speaking at manufacturing CEOs at the White House in January.CEOs of Merk, Under Armour, AAM and Intel Walk Away from President’s Manufacturing Council Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos is seen in an undated photo (George Papadopoulos/LinkedIn)Trump Disparages Ex-aide Cooperating With Prosecutors in Russia Probe