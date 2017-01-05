Felon Arrested after Opening Fire out of Apartment Window

Alaska Native News Jan 5, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks police say that the subject of a shots fired call at 6:01 pm on Wednesday was under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the incident.

The two departments responded to the “report of a man firing a weapon” inside of a Gradelle Avenue apartment building, and made contact with 28-year-old Joseph R. Power as he was exiting the building.

When contacted, the trooper dispatch reported that Powers, a convicted felon, was still in possession of the handgun.

The investigation at the scene would determine that while in the residence, Powers was involved in a disturbance, and during that time, “started shooting a handgun from within the residence. He shot at least three rounds through a window in the direction of another house.”





It was determined that Powers was not intentionally directing his fire at anyone or at any particular structure. Troopers secured the area and checked to ensure no one was injured in the incident.

Powers was arrested “for Misconduct Involving Weapons/ felon in possession of a handgun, and for firing a gun toward a residence. He was also charged with Assault in the 3rd degree for placing an occupant of an apartment in fear by firing the gun in close proximity to him,” the trooper dispatch reported on Thursday.

The suspect was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center, where he was remanded on charges.





