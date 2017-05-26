Female Bank Robber Holds Up another Alaska USA Credit Union

Alaska Native News May 26, 2017.

APD report that a suspect who robbed an Alaska USA Federal Credit Union located at 310 Northern Lights Boulevard on Thursday evening is likely the same woman who robbed the Alaska USA at 125 West Dimond Boulevard on Wednesday.

Police report that the robber on Thursday, approached a teller at the credit union and demanded money, after which, she left and fled on foot. In Wednesday’s robbery, the suspect left in a what is believed to be a newer model F-150 pickup.

Like the previous robbery on Wednesday, the suspect was caught on surveillance video at the bank. Both images bear a striking resemblance to one another.

APD says that they have developed a person of interest in the cases, and are seeking the whereabouts of 41-year-old Jennifer Trengove. She is described to be approximately five-foot-seven inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Trengove’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 276-4441 or the Anchorage Police Department at 786-8900 (press “0”). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





