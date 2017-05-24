Female Robber Holds up Dimond Alaska USA Federal Credit Union

Alaska Native News May 24, 2017.

Anchorage police are asking for information from the public regarding a suspect in a Wednesday evening bank robbery. The suspect’s face was captured on bank cameras.

A call went in to APD at approximately 5 pm from the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union at 125 West Dimond Blvd reporting that a bank robbery had just occurred.

The bank teller described to police that the suspect was a woman in her 30s. The teller told police that the female suspect had handed her a note demanding money and the suspect implied that she had a weapon.

After taking money from the teller, the suspect drove away in a newer model F-150 with a stepside bed and extended cab.

“Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call the FBI at 276-4441 or the Anchorage Police Department at 786-8900 (press “0”). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.,” APD asks.





