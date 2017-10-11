Fire Consumes Two Trailers in North Pole

Alaska Native News Oct 11, 2017.

Troopers report that two trailers were consumed in a fire in North Pole on Monday night as a result of a fire pit in one of the trailers.

The North Star Volunteer Fire Department responded to a blaze on Memory Avenue in North Pole at approximately 7:26 pm on Monday evening to find two trailers there on fire. Both were a total loss.

Fairbanks-based troopers and the Deputy Fire Marshal responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. They found that the fire started when a fire in a fire pit in one of the trailers spread to a nearby couch, then quickly took hold in the rest of the structure.

26-year-old Lafon Charlie suffered burns as he unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire. He was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

As the fire spread from one trailer to one adjacent, bystanders were able to help an elderly woman escape here trailer without injuries, before her trailer too was consumed.

Troopers report that the investigation into the fire is continuing.





