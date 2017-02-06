Firefighters Escort Intoxicated Bells Flats Woman Home after Crash

Alaska Native News Feb 6, 2017.

After escorting an intoxicated woman, identified as 51-year-old Cindy Stratton, of Kodiak, from the driver’s seat of her vehicle, to her home in Bells Flats south of Kodiak, firefighters with the Woman’s Bay Fire Department notified AST and asked them to perform a welfare check on Stratton because of her level of intoxication.

When firefighters first encountered Stratton, she was behind the wheel of her vehicle in the ditch on Kalsin Drive.

Troopers responded to Stratton Drive and initiated an investigation that determined that Stratton had been operating her vehicle while under the influence. She was arrested for DUI.

After transporting Stratton to the Kodiak Jail, she provided a sample of her breath which registered a .297 blood alcohol concentration. The limit of .08 BAC is the threshold for DUI.

After remanding Stratton on the charges, she was released on her own recognizance.





