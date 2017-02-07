First Lady Sues Daily Mail for Ruining “Unique, Once in a Lifetime Opportunity” to Cash in

Alaska Native News Feb 7, 2017.

President Trump’s wife has re-filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail for an article posted there in mid-August, saying that it injured her earning ability, she is suing the news site for damages of $150 million.

Trump’s lawyers state that the article in question falsely portrayed her as a prostitute, even though the publication at the time stated that there was no support for the allegations that were made in the book mentioned in the article, “From The Whore House To The White House: The True Story Of Melania Trump.”

The article’s authors said in the article, “The claims are all unsubstantiated and the Mail could find no trace of the book’s author, Adam Schlecter. It is quite possibly the work of an enemy of Trump — there are many.”

Trump had previously filed the lawsuit in the state of Maryland, but that court threw it out saying that Maryland was not the correct jurisdiction to file the suit.

In the re-filing, the suit said in part, that Melania Trump “had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person…to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.”





