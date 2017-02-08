First Lady Walker Announces Opening of Nominations for Volunteer of the Year Awards

- Home
JUNEAU – First Lady Donna Walker announced Monday that nominations have opened for the First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Awards. Started by First Lady Bella Hammond in 1975, the Awards recognize Alaskan volunteers who have displayed an extraordinary personal commitment to volunteer service, and have made a major impact on their community or state.
“Over the years, we have recognized many exceptional individuals who have done amazing things for Alaskans,” said First Lady Walker. “I am so pleased to continue this tradition, and encourage Alaskans to nominate those in their communities whose selfless efforts make Alaska an even better place to live.”
Nominations will be accepted beginning February 6 through close of business on March 6, 2017. They may be submitted online at volunteerawards.alaska.gov, or hard copies are available for pick up at the Governor’s Offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Fairbanks, and Palmer. The First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Executive Committee will review the nominations, and recipients will be announced in late May.
For more information, visit the FLVA Website.