First Session of Summer Interns Arrive in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) this week, welcomed her first group of summer interns to Washington, D.C. to assist in her office for the month. These recent Alaska high school graduates of the Class of 2018 will receive a behind-the-scenes look into the United States Senate by shadowing Murkowski throughout the workday days, providing assistance with both administrative and clerical tasks, and assisting staff with various projects.
“It’s a joy to have so many young and inspired Alaskans join my office every summer. These ambitious young Alaskans bring a renewed energy and enthusiasm to the office as they take part in this unique educational experience.” said Senator Murkowski. “My hope is that they will each look back on their time here and cherish it the same way I do when I reflect on my time serving as an intern for Senator Ted Stevens.”
The first session of summer interns consists of:
Murkowski also selected two Alaskans, currently in college, to serve as this summer’s Intern Coordinators. Denae Benson of Fairbanks and Sterling Gingerich of Anchorage will supervise the summer interns while working collectively with Murkowski office staff members. Denae is pursuing a degree in History with a minor in Spanish and Political Science at the University of Alaska – Fairbanks and plans to attend graduate school for a Masters of Arts in Teaching. Sterling attends Boston University, pursuing an English degree with a minor in Math, with plans to attend law school.
John Slife, is joining the office as an Air Force intern. John is currently attending Yale, in the Air Force ROTC, pursuing a double-major in Political Science and Mechanical Engineering.