Five Children Perish in Early Morning Butte Fire

Alaska Native News Sep 7, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers have revealed that the remains of five children have been retrieved from a mobile home fire that occurred early Thursday morning.

The fire, which was reported just prior to 7 am this morning prompted troopers and the Alaska Fire Marshal’s office to respond to the Wickham location in Butte.

Responders initially confirmed three fatalities, but a short time later, two more victims of the blaze were recovered. Troopers report that all the victims were female, aging from three to 12.

It has not been divulged by investigators if any adults were on the property or nearby.

The remains of the five children have been transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and positive identification.





