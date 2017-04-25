Five Dozen Dungie Pots Seized for Violations near Ketchikan

Alaska Native News Apr 25, 2017.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Ketchikan seized five dozen dungeness crab potsfrom the Carrol Inlet area for various fisheries violations, the trooper dispatch revealed on Tuesday.

Following the February 28th closure of the Southeast Alaska Dungeness season, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, while patrolling the inlet, on March 1st and 10th, pulled 60 Dungeness pots “that were found in violation of State law.” It was revealed that Rodriguez had left 75 pots “in fishing condition” after the season closure.

On April 17th, 37-year-old Jacob Rodriguez received an eight-count citation “for commercial fishing closed season, unlawful storage of commercial Dungeness crab gear, 4 counts of operating commercial crab gear without an escape mechanism, and two counts for operating commercial crab gear without ADFG numbers on the buoys,” Troopers stated.





