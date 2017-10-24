Five Taken into Custody Following Weekend Crime Spree

Alaska Native News Oct 24, 2017.

Anchorage police responded to an assault with a weapon where the victim, a pedestrian, was pistol whipped and robbed as he was walking in the area off Spenard Road and Wisconsin Street just before 2 am on Sunday morning.

The victim, who suffered head injuries, told police that the five suspects fled in a yellow Hummer H3 after the attack. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

APD opened an investigation, and found that two other attacks had occurred where the suspects and the vehicle matched the description given in the Spenard/Wisconsin incident.

The second attack occurred just minutes later at around 2 am, this time at SSWpenard Road and Turnagain Street. That victim was also attacked while walking along the street.

Then, minutes later, at 2:06 am, another call went in reporting an armed robbery of another pedestrian walking on the 2400-block of Spenard Road. Witnesses told investigating officers that they observed that the Hummer had a headlight out.

At 2:45 am, police would spot the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Spenard and Minnesota Blvd. The patrol car followed the Hummer until more officers could respond and assist with a traffic stop. Patrol cars surrounded the vehicle after a high-risk traffic stop, and commanded the occupants to exit the vehicle, APD said.

Police took two suspects, Joshua Jackson, age 18, and Lamont Matthews, age 19, along with three unnamed juveniles into custody, questioned them, then placed them under arrest on charges that included Assault III and Robbery I. They were transported to the Anchorage Jail, where they were remanded on charges.





