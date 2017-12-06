Widgetized Section

Five-Year-Old Child Dies from Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Alaska Native News Dec 6, 2017.

Investigators in Anchorage are conducting an investigation into the shooting death of a five-year-old child that occurred during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Police were called out  to the 5700-block of Rocky Mountain Court at 12:24 am on Tuesday morning and upon arrival opened an investigation. Their preliminary investigation found that the five-year-old, identified as Christian Johnnson, had found a handgun in a bedroom nightstand, and had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as a result.

APD is continuing to investigate the incident and report that “the  case will be referred to the District Attorney’s office for possible charges,” the department says.


Police reminds the public about gun safety and children and say, “Don’t leave guns unattended and easily accessible, use a gun lock or secure guns in a safe.”

