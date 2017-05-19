Former Anchorage Identity Theft Specialist Sentenced for Identity Theft and Bank Fraud

Alaska Native News May 19, 2017.

An Anchorage insurance saleperson who also worked as an Identity Theft Protection Specialist with Harvard Risk Management of Alaska was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Sharon L Gleason, it was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder.

Kara Hayden pleaded guilty to charges of Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft in early December of 2016.

Hayden successfully obtained two credit cards using the identity of three of her former insurance clients with American and Veterans Preferred Life, using them to acquire $14,500 in cash and retail goods before her scheme was uncovered by investigators.







According to the investigation and court documents, “From at least October 2014, to December 2015, Hayden applied for seventeen credit cards using the names, social security numbers, and dates of birth of nine different victims without their knowledge or authorization.”

“Hayden had also worked as an agent selling identity theft protection for nine years and was uniquely aware of the adverse consequences associated with identity theft,” the Justice Department said.

Hayden had an earlier indictment for forgery after attempting to have her driver’s license reinstated in 2015. Hayden had her driver’s license revoked for life after multiple DUI convictions. She attempted to have her license reinstated using forged documents saying that the DUI convictions had been dismissed by the Department of Motor Vehicles.





