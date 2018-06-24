Former Correctional Officer Sentenced to Eight Years for Possession of Child Pornography

- Home
(Palmer, AK) – Stewart Blakeslee of Kasilof, 35, a former corrections officer at Spring Creek Correctional Center, was sentenced yesterday before Judge Jonathan Woodman in the Palmer Superior Court on a consolidated count of Possession of Child Pornography.
Blakeslee was originally apprehended after a cyber-tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children was received by the Anchorage Police Department in May 2017. The tip stated that a Yahoo! messenger account uploaded images of suspected child sexual exploitation from an internet protocol address associated with the Grand View Inn & Suites Hotel in Wasilla. Investigators with the Technical Crimes Unit of the Alaska State Troopers were able to connect the Yahoo! account to Blakeslee who was staying at the Grand View Inn while attending Prisoner Transport Officer School.
Forensic examination of Blakeslee’s home computer revealed the existence of 48 images and 31 videos of child sexual exploitation.
Judge Woodman sentenced Blakeslee, a first-time felony offender, to eight years with four years suspended and seven years of supervised felony probation. Blakeslee will also be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
This case was investigated by the Technical Crimes Unit of the Alaska State Troopers. According to Assistant Attorney General Thomas Aliberti who prosecuted the case, “Mr. Blakeslee was able to conceal his activity from his family and the community and would have continued to do so if not for the efforts of the Technical Crimes Unit of the Alaska State Troopers.”
Source: Department of Law
