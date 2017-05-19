Former Skagway Tribal Administrator Indicted for Embezzling $300,000

Alaska Native News May 19, 2017.

A 63-year-old Oregon woman is facing four counts of Embezzlement following a Department of the Interior’s Inspector General/FBI investigation, and subsequent Federal Grand Jury indictment.

Delia Commander, who worked as a Tribal Administrator for the Skagway Traditional Council, has been charged with embezzling approximately $300,000 from that organization, the Assistant U.S. Attorney Aunnie Steward revealed on Thursday.

According to the case presented to the Grand Jury by Steward, from at least 2010, until 2014, Commander “embezzled the money by using the tribal credit card to make unauthorized cash advances at casinos and other locations, and by making unauthorized purchases with tribal funds. The purchases included paying for personal travel, online university courses, personal vehicle maintenance, and personal shopping, among other things.”

If convicted, the former tribal administrator faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,0000 fine.





