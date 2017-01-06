Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Traveled from Anchorage

Alaska Native News Jan 6, 2017.

New information released by the National Guard revealed that the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, most recently lived in Anchorage where he had served in the Alaska National Guard until August, 2016, when he was given a General Discharge.

Santiago lived in Anchorage since 2014, where he had joined the Alaska National Guard after serving in the Army Reserves. While in Alaska, Santiago found a girlfriend, a job as a security guard, and became a father.

While in the state, Santiago was convicted of Assault DV, and soon after violated his conditions of release by going back to his girlfriend’s home. He would later enter into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement, the agreement’s stipulations are unknown.

Santiago was generally discharged from the Alaska National Guard five months ago, in August, for unsatisfactory performance. He had ceased showing up for duty at the guard.





Then, in November, 2016, the gunman went to the FBI office in Anchorage and told agents there that he was hearing voices, that he attributed to the CIA, that were forcing him to fight for ISIS. The FBI called Anchorage police and Santiago was checked into Anchorage’s psychiatric hospital.

Santiago’s family says that his psychiatric issues surfaced after his deployment to Iraq. He had deployed to Iraq while in the Puerto Rican National Guard. Born in New Jersey, Santiago was raised in Puerto Rico.

On Friday, the shooter traveled to Fort Lauderdale on Delta Airlines flight 2182. The flight originated in Anchorage as flight 1088, and departed at just after 10 pm last night. From Anchorage, the flight then stopped over in Minneapolis before continuing on to Fort Lauderdale. the incident at the Fort Lauderdale airport took place immediately after arriving at Terminal Two, the terminal that serves Delta and Air Canada flights.

Authorities say that Santiago had his handgun in his checked luggage and that he had it there lawfully. When he arrived at the baggage area at Terminal Two in Fort Lauderdale, he claimed his luggage, went to the restroom and took out the pistol and three magazines of ammunition. He loaded his weapon, then exited the restroom, made his way back to the baggage area, and wordlessly opened fire on the crowd gathered there.

Witnesses say that he, at times, fired into luggage to get at his intended victims that were using baggage as cover, and shot people again after they were down. During the carnage, Santiago killed five and wounded eight.

He reloaded and fired until all three magazines were expended. With no more bullets, he sat down onto the floor and waited for authorities. Contrary to earlier reports, the gunman was not shot when he was apprehended.

Authorities in Florida are continuing their investigation as to Santiago’s motives for the shocking slaughter.





