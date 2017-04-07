Fort Wainwright Installation Advises on REAL ID Act Requirements

- Home
FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – To comply with federal law, Fort Wainwright no longer accepts state-issued identification from certain U.S. states and territories for visitor access to the installation as mandated under the REAL ID Act of 2005. State of Alaska driver licenses currently are acceptable through July 10, 2017.
Visitors not in compliance will be denied unescorted entry to federal installations. Personnel in possession of a valid Department of Defense or other federal agency issued identification card are not affected by this change.
The REAL ID Act established federally mandated requirements and standards for the production and issuance of state driver’s licenses and identification cards. Individuals with driver’s licenses from the following states and territories are impacted:
Current Non-compliant States are Maine, Missouri, Montana, Minnesota and Washington, although Minnesota and Washington both currently offer an enhanced driver’s license, and those enhanced driver licenses are considered to be in compliant with the Real ID Act.
Listed as Limited States, that are valid through June 6, 2017 with an enforcement date of July 10, 2017 include Alaska, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia. It should be noted that if Alaska receives a full extension, it will expire on October 10, 2017 with an enforcement date of January 22, 2018.
Other states and territories that have extension status are:
Any state driver’s license that displays “Federal limits apply” or “not acceptable for official federal purposes” will be required to provide an alternate form of ID whether the state is compliant or not.
Additional forms of REAL ID compliant identification that may be used in conjunction with a state issued identification to request access to the installation include:
CAC cards, dependent and retiree cards still are acceptable for personal entry.
For information about installation access requirements call the Fort Wainwright Directorate of Emergency Services, Physical Security Division at 361-7560/2346.