Fort Wainwright Soldier Convicted on Child Pornography Crimes

Alaska Native News Dec 14, 2017.

On Tuesday at Fort Wainwright soldier was convicted on charges of distribution and transportation of child pornography after a two-day trial in front of Judge Ralph R Beistline.

27-year-old Kaleb Basey’s conviction was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of investigation, Alaska State troopers, and the Army Criminal Investigation Division. That investigation was spurred after troopers received a report pointing out the ad that Basey had posted in the “Casual Encounters” section of the Fairbanks Craiglist in January 2014. In that ad, Basey posted, “any dads or moms want to share a daughter with me for the night?”

It took troopers less than 24 hours to identify Basey as the person who placed the ad on Craigslist, and found him to be an active duty soldier on Fort Wainwright.

AST contacted the Army Criminal Investigation Division, who executed a search of Basey’s barracks, then contacted the FBI. Agents of the FBI uncovered additional sexually explicit Craigslist postings by Basey in which he sought access to minor children. They also found email communications that he had with individuals who had responded to his posts. During the search, they found an email that included a picture depicting child photography, and that email he told the person that he enjoyed watching movies and showed young girls 5 to 15 years old engaged in sexual acts with adults. Agents found in that email string a picture of the defendant in a “fully nude selfie” pose.





Basey is scheduled to be sentenced on February 23, 2018 in the Fairbanks Courthouse. The maximum penalty for each of the two counts upon which he was convicted is not less than five years and up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of five years to life.