Fort Wayne Teen Sought in Attempted Murder of Infant Niece

Alaska Native News Sep 28, 2017.

A Fort Wayne, Indiana teen is being sought in an Attempted Murder case in Allen County, authorities there say.

The case against Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, age 19, began in January, when her mother reported text messages that the teen, then 18, sent from the cell phone the two shared. According to the report, Sarai had texted her boyfriend and told him that she had crushed up Excedrin and placed it in her niece’s baby bottle, then put the bottle of breast milk back into the fridge. The teen apparently got upset, when she found that her brother and his fiancee and child were going to stay longer at the home that the teen and her mother lived in, authorities in Indiana say.

After discovering the texts that stated that Sarai was “so excited” about her plot to poison the child, and that she had “put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge,” The baby’s grandmother checked the bottles in the refrigerator, to find the content of one of the bottles off-color. The child was rushed to the hospital, but it was confirmed that the infant was OK.

Toxicologists examined the contents of the bottles, and found that one contained the equivalent of nine pills mixed with the breast milk. They determined the amount was enough to prove fatal for the child.

The teen had texted further, saying, ““Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.” She would later text, “Why didn’t that baby die dude thats dumb.”

Police in Fort Wayne opened an investigation into the incident, and when Sarai found out about it, chose to flee with her boyfriend. The duo is believed to have gone to Michigan.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda is described as white/Hispanic, 5’2″” tall, weighing 220 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has a pierced lower lip and pierced ears.