Four Connected with Bank ATM Thefts Plead Guilty

Alaska Native News Jul 27, 2017.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder revealed on Wednesday that the four individuals responsible for the thefts of ATM machines earlier this year all pleaded guilty to Possession of Stolen Bank Property.

The primary player in the ATM thefts, 26-year-old Adrian Cheyne Turnbow, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to an indictment charging him with Possession of Stolen Bank Property in four separate instances of thefts, or attempted thefts that occurred on December 25, 2016, February 6, March 1, and March 6, 2017.

Turnbow admitted in court that he utilized front end loaders stolen from construction sites to carry out the thefts.

In addition to Turnbow’s admission of guilt, three others pleaded guilty to the same charge. Cristi Cozzetti, 28, Jerd Thacker, 28, and Jordan Cook, 29, all Anchorage residents, admitted to their hand in the March 1, 2017 theft, admitting to attempting to open an ATM that Turnbow stole from a bank.

Each defendant faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, and a potential fine of up to $250,000.

All four co-defendants have been in custody since their arrest in March, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Timothy M. Burgess has scheduled their sentencing hearings for October 6th, 2017.