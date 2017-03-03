Four Fairbanks Men Charged in Fifteen Count Conspiracy/Bank Fraud/Theft Indictment

Alaska Native News Mar 3, 2017.

It was announced by the US Justice Department on Thursday that a Federal Grand Jury has handed down a 15-count indictment against four Fairbanks men for Conspiracy, Bank Fraud, and Aggravated Identity Theft.

According to U.S. Attorney Karen Loeffler, the four Fairbanks men, Shawn DeHart, 44, Jeremy David McGee, 51, Jonathon Gustafson, 27, and Nathan Lehman, 28, face allegations that they obtained checks stolen from the U.S. Mail and a local Fairbanks business then cashed those checks at various banks and businesses in Fairbanks.

The suspects also moved on to Anchorage using their same scheme to use stolen checks in the Anchorage area from October to December 2016, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aunnie Steward announced in the press release. It was then that the conspirators were caught.

DeHart and McGee appeared in court on the charges on Thursday. Lehman and Gustafson are scheduled to appear on March 21st.

Each of the four men are subject to a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison as well as a maximum fine of $1 million if convicted.

The investigation that resulted in the indictments was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Alaska State Troopers.





