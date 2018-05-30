Four Indicted in Anchorage Jail Drug Smuggling Scheme

Alaska Native News May 30, 2018.

Four Anchorage individuals were indicted for “attempting to smuggle drugs into the State of Alaska Department of Corrections Anchorage Correctional Complex” after hatching an elaborate scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail the Department of Justice revealed on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced today that inmate 32-year-old Steven Cao along with Brandon Beltz, age 26, Jennifer Delossantos, age 33, and Allyson Moore, age 20 were indicted by an Anchorage Federal Grant Jury charging them with “drug conspiracy and attempt to obtain a prohibited object by a prison inmate. The

indictment also charges Cao and Delossantos with use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and Beltz and Moore with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

According to the press release, between November 13 and December 7th, 2017, Beltz, Delossantos and Moore attempted to provide Cao with Subtext while he was in federal pre-trial custody at the Anchorage Jail for distribution to other inmates at the complex.

The plot involved recruiting someone who was subject to State of Alaska pre-trial

supervision and have that person ingest packets of the drugs before violating his conditions of release to trigger arrest for a period of 72 hours. During that period of incarceration, that subject would deliver the drugs to Cao for further distribution.

Beltz and Moore received, as payment, a firearm for their part in the elaborate smuggling scheme.

The investigation that culminated in the indictment was carried out by the DEA, the Anchorage Police Department and the Department of Corrections.