Four Injured in Serious Collision on Parks Highway

Alaska Native News Jun 5, 2017.

A Sunday mid-morning vehicle collision injured poor and totaled both vehicles on the parks Highway, the trooper dispatch revealed.

Troopers and State Park Rangers responded to the scene at mile 129 of the Parks Highway at 11:36 AM after responding to report of a two-vehicle collision at that location. Upon arrival, they found all four occupants of the two vehicles from injuries, one of which was critical.

According to the trooper investigation, 66-year-old California resident, William R. Netro, was traveling southbound on the parks Highway, when he crossed the centerline in his black 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, and sideswiped a maroon 2017 Ford F-350, driven by Swiss resident, 32-year-old Thomas Mosimann. The collision caused both vehicles to roll multiple times.

Netro was medivaced to an Anchorage hospital via LifeMed with critical injuries. Netro’s passenger, as well as Mosimann and his passenger were transported via ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the crash.

Troopers say that the investigation into the incident is still under investigation.





