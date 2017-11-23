Four Injured in Wednesday Seward Highway Head-On Collision

Alaska Native News Nov 23, 2017.

Highway Patrol with AST responded to mile 74.5 of the Seward Highway to serious two-vehicle collision at 12:39 pm on Wednesday afternoon after a call-in reporting the incident.

When they arrived at the scene, they found all four occupants trapped within both vehicles with serious injuries. They were all extricated from the two vehicles and rushed to Providence Alaska Medical, one by LifeMed and the remaining three by EMS on the ground.

The investigation into the crash found that 67-year-old Randahl Kenneth Sadler was driving a 2007 Dodge pickup southbound with one passenger, when he lost control on ice, careened, fishtailing, across the oncoming lane into the guardrail, before impacting a 2ooo Nissan Altima head-on.

Sadler was cited for Driver to Exercise Due Care to Avoid a Collision. His passenger was also issued a citation for Failure to Wear a Seat belt.





