Four More Indicted in Kodiak Drug Investigation

Alaska Native News Sep 1, 2017.

Four Kodiak residents have been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in that city on drug trafficking and money laundering, adding to the list of four others that were previously indicted following an investigation by the FBI, Coast Guard investigators, the IRS, AST, ATF&E, and the Kodiak Police Department, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

According to the Acting U.S. Attorney, Brryan Schroder, three of the suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large.

Christopher Arndt, age 38, was arrested and charged with Meth trafficking and drug and money laundering conspiracy. He was the first to be arrested on August 18th.

On August 23rd, Santos Lopez, age 41, was placed under arrest on distribution charges.

One week later, on August 30th, 42-year-old Leigh Ann Massengill was arrested on charges of Meth trafficking and drug and money laundering conspiracy.

One other, 30-year-old James Gerrity, was charged with drug conspiracy. Of the four, Gerrity alone remains at large.

These four join four others that were previously indicted following the drug investigation by the various agencies. According to the DoJ release, that includes:

Ann Vega, 40-Possession of methamphetamine and Heroin with Intent to Distribute.

Nathan Gambrell, 44-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jose Alberto “Bird” Rodriguez, 30-Attempted Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Wahyu “Kodiak Mike” Sanjoyo, 36-Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Cocaine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime







