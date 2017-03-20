Four Plead Guilty and Sentenced for Fraud/Forgery Charges, Fifth will go to Trial

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
On September 14, 2016, Investigators from the Alaska State Troopers, Bureau of Investigations, Financial Crimes Units appeared before the Anchorage Grand Jury and presented a complex check fraud, theft, and identify theft investigation. This investigation discovered four individual victims, five financial institutions, and numerous local businesses accrued a financial loss. The estimated financial loss exceeds $60,000.00 between March 2016 and June 2016.
Nakisha Reed, age 36, of Anchorage, was indicted on one count of Scheme to Defraud, one count of Theft in the First degree, one count of Falsifying Business records, and 26 counts of Forgery in the Second Degree.
Derrick Grandberry-Williams, age 40, of Anchorage, was indicted on one count of Scheme to Defraud, one count of Theft in the First degree, one count of Attempted Criminal Impersonation in the First degree, one count of Falsifying Business Records, five counts of Forgery in the Second Degree.
Mia Stephens, age 18, of Anchorage, was indicted on three counts of Forgery in the Second degree and one count of Theft in the Second degree.
Jeffery Debaere, age 41, of Anchorage, and Kyleen Erdman, age 33, of Anchorage, were both incited on two counts of Forgery in the Second degree and one count of Theft in the Second degree.
As of 9/15/2016, all the defendants in this case were incarcerated.
On March 13, 2017, Grandberry-Williams, Reed, Stephens, and Debaere appeared before the Anchorage Court and entered guilty pleas on Forgery and Scheme to Defraud charges. Grandberry-Williams pled guilty to one count of Forgery in the Second Degree and was sentenced to five years in jail with two suspended, and two years of probation. Reed pled guilty to one count of Scheme to Defraud and was sentenced to six years in jail with four suspended, and five years of probation. Stephens pled guilty to one count of Forgery in the Second Degree and was sentenced to a two-year SIS with 90 days to serve. Debaere pled guilty to one count of Forgery in the Second Degree and was sentenced to 2.5 years with six months to serve and three years of probation.
Restitution will be ordered at a later hearing. The fifth defendant, Erdman, withdrew her plea and her case is being set for trial.
Source: DPS