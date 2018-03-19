Fourth Explosion in Southwestern Austin Neighborhood

Alaska Native News Mar 19, 2018.

Residents living in southwest Austin are being asked to stay inside on Monday following another, the fourth explosion, injured two bicyclists there at 8:30 pm on Sunday night. The request was made in order to allow investigators to completely comb the incident area.

School buses have been delayed in the area and school openings will be delayed.

Authorities say this latest device, discovered by the two men alongside the road, was quite possibly detonated through a tripwire, which is an elevation from earlier devices.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley asked the community “to have an extra level of vigilance and pay attention to any suspicious device, whether it be a package, a bag, a backpack, anything that looks out of place and do not approach it.”





Previous explosions have killed two and injured another two in the neighborhood. The two dead were identified as Stephen House, 39, who died on March 2nd, and Draylen Mason, age 17, who perished on the morning of March 12th. Mason’s 41-year-old mother was seriously injured in the explosion.

A short time later on March 12th, a 75-year-old Hispanic woman was critically injured in the third blast this month.

Federal authorities have upped the reward for information leading to a conviction to $100,000. This is in addition to the $15,000 that the Texas governor has offered.

This last explosion was some distance from the earlier blasts and authorities say that it demonstrates a higher level of skill. Unlike the three previous devices, which were left on doorsteps, this device was left along the side of the road.