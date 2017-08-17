From the Editor: We are all Us
A short note to our readers.
As citizens of our planet, citizens of the world’s societies, and most of all, American citizens, each of us deserve, and are expected to stop, look back, and perhaps listen to our past leaders and voices of moderation, whether it be decades ago, or yesterday.
From looking back on those examples, we may learn from our own pasts, and may finally advance ourselves, as individuals and societies to learn from, and to surpass past prejudices.
Then perhaps, we may advance as a human race, and not as tribes with a need to hurt others not quite like ourselves.
As individuals, a nation, and a world, we need to understand, as the human race, we need each and every one of us to survive.
One day, our outer countenance will be indistinguishable one from another.
Knowing, and understanding that, which is inevitable, it is time to change within and without ourselves, in meeting the future.
With fortune, and the best of chance, we have the opportunity and perchance, the ability to portray ourselves as a knowledgeable beacon worthy of our children’s attention, the attention of our children’s children, and their children as an exemplary example and stepping stone, when they look back upon us.
Editor-Alaska Native News