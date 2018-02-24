Frostbitten Fairbanks Man Arrested after Early Morning Search

Alaska Native News Feb 24, 2018.

An attempted traffic stop by Fairbanks-based troopers on Friday morning resulted in an extensive search and the ultimate arrest of a very cold Fairbanks suspect, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch on Saturday.

According to the trooper report, AST attempted to pull over a vehicle on Peger Road at 3:16 am for a traffic stop for an equipment violation. As troopers attempted to stop the driver, he sped off for a short distance, before crashing into a snowbank. Following the crash, the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Baily, of Fairbanks, jumped from the vehicle and fled into a nearby neighborhood. As he fled, Baily lost both of his shoes.

Troopers were unable to locate the suspect.

At 4:15 am, a call-in to authorities reported a home invasion in the area. Fairbanks police and troopers responded, but the suspect had already fled. A search of the area, by authorities, would lead to the arrest of a frost-bitten Baily.

After being taken to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of frostbite, Baily was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Failure to Stop, Reckless Driving, Criminal Impersonation, and Criminal Trespass.

Baily was held without bail at the facility.





