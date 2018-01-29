Fugitive from Justice Arrested in North Pole Disturbance Call

Alaska Native News Jan 29, 2018.

Two North Pole men were arrested in that community after a disturbance report early on Monday morning.

According to the report on the trooper dispatch, troopers responded to the scene to investigate and would come in contact with 38-year-old Beniash Wilke of North Pole. After a short investigation, Wilke would be placed under arrest on multiple charges that included False Report, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal Impersonation II, and Fugitive from Justice from Washington State.

He was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center where he is being held on the extraditable warrant from Washington.

After further review of the 911 call, troopers would determine that 56-year-old Mark Johnson was at the residence in violation of his conditions of release in a prior domestic violence case. He was also transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and held without bail.





