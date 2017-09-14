Fugitive from Justice Caught after Wasilla Burglary Call

Alaska Native News Sep 14, 2017.

AST announced Thursday morning that they have apprehended a fugitive from justice after responding to a burglary call on Grantham Road in Wasilla early Thursday morning.

A caller reported at 3:35 am, that persons on a dirtbike and an ATV were on her property and the drivers had entered her garage. Troopers initiated a response and while en route, observed both the ATV and dirtbike traveling on the Palmer-Wasilla Highway near Shenandoah Drive.

Troopers pursued the dirtbike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed with its headlight off, but, lost sight of the vehicle. The ATV driver was also stopped and questioned.

The dirtbike was alter found wrecked, and the driver, identified as 25-year-old Benjamin Sparrow, was found hiding in the bushes behind a house there. A records check would find that Sparrow was wanted on an Interpol warrant out of Germany for Robbery and Assault. He was arrested on charges of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I, Reckless Driving, and the Interpol warrant.

Both the dirtbike and ATV were impounded.

AST reports that the investigation into Burglary is ongoing.





