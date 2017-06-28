Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Get Ready for the 2017 Solar Eclipse

Jun 28, 2017.
Image-NASA

Image-NASA

On Monday, August 21, 2017, our nation will be treated to a total eclipse of the sun. The eclipse will be visible — weather permitting — across all of North America.

The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting two to three hours. Halfway through the event, anyone within a 60 to 70 mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse. During those brief moments when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for 2 + minutes, day will turn into night, making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere.

Bright stars and planets will become visible as well. This is truly one of nature’s most awesome sights. The eclipse provides a unique opportunity to study the sun, Earth, moon and their interaction because of the eclipse’s long path over land coast to coast. Scientists will be able to take ground-based and airborne observations over a period of an hour and a half to complement the wealth of data provided by NASA assets.

To learn all about the 2017 Total Eclipse: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/ Find more videos about the solar eclipse at https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/Gallery/suneclipse2017.html

Source: NASA 


Related Articles:

NASA scientists used Earth-based radar to produce these sharp views - an image montage and a movie sequence -- of the asteroid designated '2014 HQ124' on June 8, 2014. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Arecibo Observatory/USRA/NSFGiant Telescopes Pair Up to Image Near-Earth Asteroid "Superbloodmoon" photographed by NASA's Griffith Observatory, Sept. 27, 2015.Rare Lunar Eclipse Seen by Stargazers Worldwide, Alaska Left Out Artist’s rendering of a solar storm hitting Mars and stripping ions from the planet's upper atmosphere. Credits: NASA/GSFCNASA Mission Reveals Speed of Solar Wind Stripping Martian Atmosphere This artist's rendering shows NASA's Juno spacecraft making one of its close passes over Jupiter.Juno Spacecraft Enters Jupiter’s Orbit