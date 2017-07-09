Give a Suit, Change a Life

- Home
“At Chanlyut, we help men develop the life skills they need to prepare them for working a good job every day, but sometimes they need that extra lift,” said Bill Tsurnos, Program Director for Cook Inlet Tribal Council’s (CITC) Chanlyut program. “Wearing a nice suit gives the men confidence in themselves and makes them feel important. They look in the mirror and they don’t just see themselves; they see what they can become.”
Thanks to community donations to the annual Men’s Wearhouse National Suit Drive, the men of Chanlyut will have that opportunity again this summer as the partners with Men’s Wearhouse stores in Anchorage to support the self-confidence and potential of men working hard for a second chance.
The annual clothing drive collects clean, gently used men’s suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts and shoes. Donations can be dropped off July 1–31 at Anchorage Men’s Wearhouse locations at 601 E. Dimond Boulevard and 1130 N. Muldoon Rd #110 in Tikahtnu Commons.
Chanlyut (“shawn-loot,” Dena’ina Athabascan for “new beginnings”) is a two-year residential, vocational and re-educational program in Anchorage offering a new beginning for men facing the challenges of addiction, homelessness and/or reentering society after incarceration.
The Chanlyut program is modeled after the successful Delancey Street Foundation and provides a structured and self-governed path for participants to achieve a better quality of life. The program emphasizes individual growth through hard work and commitment to change, as well as taking personal responsibility for one’s actions.
For many participants, Chanlyut provides their first real-world job experience. Donations of professional attire gives vital support to participants preparing for their lives beyond the program, and the clothing fosters confidence in their continuing ability to make positive change each day.
Nationally, Men’s Wearhouse partners with more than 150 non-profit organizations to collect and distribute articles of professional clothing. During the past six years, Men’s Wearhouse has collected more than 1 million donations in support of unemployed individuals seeking to re-enter the workforce.
In appreciation for their support of the Suit Drive, Men’s Wearhouse customers will receive 50 percent off regular price on their next purchase, excluding Exceptional Value and custom items, shoes and clearance.