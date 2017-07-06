Glenn Highway Accident Takes Life of 76-Year-Old Man

Alaska Native News Jul 6, 2017.

Troopers say that they believe that a man who died in a Glenn Highway accident on Wednesday had suffered a medical emergency just prior to the incident just before 1 pm.

According to the report, the driver of a 1995 Ford F-150, identified as 76-year-old Noble Sherwood, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic at mile 66 of the Glenn Highway in Sutton, before leaving the roadway and crashing into the tree line. The investigation showed that Sherwood was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

A passerby attempted to aid Sherwood and performed CPR until EMS could travel to the scene with troopers.

Sherwood was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Sherwood’s next of kin were notified of his passing. Troopers say the investigation is continuing.