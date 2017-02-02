Glenn Highway Driver Arrested on Murder Charges Following Lengthy Investigation

Alaska Native News Feb 2, 2017.

After an extensive investigation that spanned over four months, Anchorage Police have filed Murder II charges for a September 25th driver where one passenger died as the result of a crash.

It was in late September of 2016 that Anchorage police responded to a crash on the Glenn Highway to find that a 2011 Dodge Avenger, traveling inbound into Anchorage, crashed into the median and guardrail at the McCarry Overpass when the driver lost control.

25-year-old Thomas Shetters, who was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the crash, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, and a second passenger in the front seat, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





During the investigation into the crash, 24-year-old Tishina Oskolkoff, told investigators that she was the driver of the vehicle. But, as the investigation progressed, they would determine that Oskolkoff was, if fact, not the driver of the vehicle as she had initially stated.

Police found that the actual driver, 25-year-old Jesse Stutze, had convinced Oskolkoff to tell police that she was the driver. Stutzke’s motive for lying was that he was on probation and did not want to get into further trouble, police reported.

When investigators determined that Stutzke was the actual driver of the vehicle, and not the front seat passenger as he had claimed, a warrant for Murder II, Assault I, and Driving Under the Influence (alcohol/drugs) was requested and obtained on January 31st. On February 1st, traffic police served the warrant on Stutzke and he was incarcerated at the Anchorage Jail.

At the time of the accident, Stutzke was on probation for a 2013 Theft conviction.

APD says that Oskolkoff has currently not been charged in the ongoing investigation.





