Glenn Highway Driver, Involved in Two Crashes, Arrested for DUI

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2017.

Patrolling troopers were about to initiate a traffic stop a 2013 Jeep Patriot, at mile 33 of the Glenn Highway, for driving on a flat tire, when the suspect vehicle struck a trailer being towed by a 2003 Chevy Avalanche. and careened across the median. The Jeep entered the opposite lane of travel, nearly crashing into oncoming traffic on Sunday night.

Without striking any of the oncoming traffic, the Jeep returned to the median and came to a stop. Troopers contacted the driver, 23-year-old Carly Dana Ferris, of Palmer, and discovered that she was driving under the influence.

Further investigation would reveal that Ferris had been involved in another accident just three miles prior. According to the report, Ferris had side-swiped a 2002 Ford Explorer, and left the scene without stopping.

The Jeep was totalled in the two crashes. The Avalanche and trailer suffered approximately $2,500 worth of damage. The Explorer struck in the earlier crash suffered approximately $4,000 in damage.

Ferris was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, and remanded there on charges of DUI, Reckless Driving, and Hit and Run. Her bail was set at $5,000 and a Court Approved Third Party Custodian.





