Gloria O’Neill to Serve as Chair for National Commission on Native Children

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Cook Inlet Tribal Council (CITC) President and CEO Gloria O’Neill was recently appointed to the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, an independent federal committee which aims to identify the complex challenges facing Native children in Alaska and across the U.S.
Shortly after her appointment by House Speaker Paul Ryan, her fellow members on the committee elected O’Neill to serve as its chair.
An initiative put forth by Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-North Dakota) and put in place by President Barack Obama in 2016, the commission is tasked with conducting a comprehensive study of federal, state, local, and tribal programs that serve Native children. The goal of the committee is to develop a system that delivers wrap-around services to Native youth.
“I am excited about this work and the huge impact it will have for all Native communities across the nation,” said O’Neill. “We’re taking a broad look at the status of Native children and providing recommendations on how to help improve the opportunities available to our young people.”
During her 20-year tenure as CITC’s President and CEO, O’Neill transitioned the organization into one that acts as an ambassador of Native interests on a regional, statewide, and national level.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to take all of the tenure, knowledge, and understanding developed over the course of my career and apply it toward the work of this important commission,” she added. “The positive impact we can have on the lives of our Native youth makes my heart sing.”
For more information on the commission, visit Sen. Heitkamp’s website at https://www.heitkamp.senate.gov/public/.
© 2018, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
Anchorage – Alaska will receive $56,361,332 in disaster relief for economic assistance for entities affected by the 2016 Gulf of...
Read previous article:Close
Alaska to Receive $56 Million in Disaster Relief Funds for the 2016 Gulf of Alaska Pink Salmon Fishery Failure
Anchorage – Alaska will receive $56,361,332 in disaster relief for economic assistance for entities affected by the 2016 Gulf of...