Good Samaritans Use Cellphone Flashlights to Assist USCG in Juneau Rescue

Alaska Native News Jan 19, 2018.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nancy Emery, of the USCG-Juneau, credited people at the Taku Fisheries pier with assisting the Coast Guard with the rescue of a woman in the water on Tuesday evening.

A 911 relay call went to the Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau at 8:40 pm on Tuesday evening reporting that there was a woman in the water at the cruise ship terminal. According to the report, after the woman jumped into the water, after which, a member of her family threw a life ring into the water.

But, the woman was “having difficulty grabbing the life ring” as she tried to make her way back to the terminal.

As a Station Juneau 25-foot Response Boat-Small crew arrived at the scene, the woman had already managed to take hold of the ring. People on the pier aided the USCG to locate the woman clutching to the life ring by shining their cellphones as flashlights. Petty Officer 2nd Class Nancy Emery said, “The prompt action by those good Samaritans helped us find her before the threat of drowning could occur.”







After being fetched from the water, the vessel transported the woman to Station Juneau, where Capitol City Fire/Rescue was waiting to evaluate her.