Goose Creek Inmate, Visitor Charged with Promoting Contraband

Alaska Native News Mar 30, 2018.

Troopers pulled over a suspect at Mile 4 of Knik Goose Bay Road following a report of suspicious activity on Thursday night, it was reported on the trooper dispatch.

The report revealed that troopers received a report of suspicious activity at the Goose Creek Correctional Center at 9 pm on Friday. The caller described the vehicle as a gold 2005 Jeep Cherokee.

Patrolling troopers encountered and pulled over the vehicle in question and contacted Nichole Linn, age 36, who had attempted to pass controlled substances to an inmate at the facility, troopers said.

Linn was charged with two counts of Promoting Contraband I, as was the GCCC inmate, identified as 38-year-old Justin Schmidt.

Linn was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on the charges.





