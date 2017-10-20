Goose Creek Visitor Arrested for Contraband, Inmate Also Facing Charges

Alaska Native News Oct 20, 2017.

A woman who was visiting the Goose Creek Correctional Center was arrested shortly after on two counts of Promoting Contraband I charges, the Alaska State Troopers reported on the trooper dispatch on Friday.

The Corrections Officers at the Correctional Center reported to AST that Ricki Wasmund had handed off drugs to an inmate at the facility during a visit at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

30 minutes later, troopers located Wasmund in her vehicle traveling northbound at mile 2 of KBG Road, pulled her over, and placed her under arrest for two felony counts of Promoting Contraband.

She was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on the charges.

Trooper say that the same charges against the inmate have been forwarded to the Palmer District Attorney’s office for prosecution.





