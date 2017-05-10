Gottlieb Confirmed as FDA Commissioner

Alaska Native News May 10, 2017.

Largely on party lines, Trump’s choice for Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, was confirmed by the Senate on a vote of 57-42 on Tuesday.

Gottlieb, a physician with ties to the pharmaceutical industry, previously served as the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner and was also an official with Medicaid and Medicare Services Center under the George W. Bush administration.

Gottlieb’s confirmation comes as President Trump works to speed up the drug approval process and cut through red tape in the FDA.

But, Democrats in Washington are concerned that Gottlieb’s past ties with the pharmaceutical industry will compromise him.

But, Gottlieb was a much more suitable candidate for the position than earlier choices that Trump had considered for Commissioner. Financier Peter Thiel was earlier considered for the position, Thiel was a supporter of doing away with the process that mandated that a drug shows effectiveness before being approved for sale.

Alaska’s Senator Lisa Murkowski released a statement after Gottlieb’s confirmation, saying,