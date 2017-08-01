Governor Walker Accepts Revenue Commissioner’s Resignation

- Home
Governor Bill Walker announced today he reluctantly accepted Department of Revenue Commissioner Randy Hoffbeck’s notice of resignation.
“It is with mixed emotions that I have reluctantly accepted Randy’s resignation as revenue commissioner,” Governor Walker said. “For three years, Randy has been an integral member of this administration, spearheading the state’s efforts to create a plan that steers Alaska toward a sustainable future. I first met Randy more than 25 years ago, and my respect for him has only deepened over the years. He retired from government service to enter the ministry. In fact, he was volunteering for a medical mission in Kenya when I asked him in late 2014 to come out of retirement to join the Walker-Mallott team. Alaskans have benefitted tremendously from Randy’s faithful service. While we in the administration will certainly miss Randy, I know that his wife, Cindy, his sons and two grandchildren will greatly appreciate that he can finally prioritize time with family.”
Mr. Hoffbeck will serve as Revenue Commissioner until August 17. Deputy Commissioner Jerry Burnett will serve as Interim Commissioner until Governor Walker announces a new appointment.
“I will always consider it as an honor and a privilege that I had the opportunity to work with Governor Walker, Lieutenant Governor Mallott, fellow commissioners, and the incredible staff at the Department of Revenue,” said Commissioner Hoffbeck. “But as time goes on, I realize I need to refocus my life on the call God has put on my heart; that I can no longer tell God, ‘Just a minute. I am almost done here.’”
Mr. Hoffbeck has more than 30 years of experience in tax administration, valuation, and appraisal of real estate. He worked as a petroleum property assessor for the State of Alaska, as well as chief financial officer and chief of staff for the North Slope Borough. In late 2012, he retired from government service to complete his master of divinity degree, which he completed in October 2014.